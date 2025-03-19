Ciaran Cannon appointed to high level position with online educator Alison

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Former Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has been appointed to a high level position with Galway headquartered online educator Alison

The former Minister for Training and Skills, who retired ahead of November’s general election, is the new Vice-President of Global Affairs for the educator which lists 50 million learners across 193 countries

The company has a major focus on workplace skills and career development by providing free access to over 5,500 courses and tests

Ciaran Cannon founded Excited – The Digital Learning Movement, to promote the introduction of computer science as a subject in Irish schools

He also championed the launch of EU Code Week in Ireland and the subsequent launch of Africa Code Week in Tanzania

In 2019 he was appointed a Global Champion for Education by UNICEF