Christmas Messages 2024 with Bernadette Prendergast

The Galway Bay fm Christmas Messages Programme, which features Galway’s civic and religious leaders, has been running continuously for the last thirty six Christmasses, and is now a festive fixture in Galway’s cultural calendar.

Presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast, it is a chance to reflect on the year gone by and to hear, in a different way, from the people who represent so many of you across the city and county. They will also share their Christmas memories, with a few funny tales along the way.

There are also a few breaks for music with the ‘Desert Island Christmas Discs’ as selected by our guests – Mayor of Galway Peter Keane; Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Martina Kinane; Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan; Reverend Alistair Doyle, Curate, St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, Galway and representing the United Church Galway, a congregation of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Reverend Helen Freeburn.

Throw another log on the fire, make yourself comfy and enjoy some chat and music.