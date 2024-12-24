  • Services

Services

Christmas Messages 2024 with Bernadette Prendergast

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Christmas Messages 2024 with Bernadette Prendergast
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway Bay fm Christmas Messages Programme, which features Galway’s civic and religious leaders, has been running continuously for the last thirty six Christmasses, and is now a festive fixture in Galway’s cultural calendar.

Presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast, it is a chance to reflect on the year gone by and to hear, in a different way, from the people who represent so many of you across the city and county. They will also share their Christmas memories, with a few funny tales along the way.

There are also a few breaks for music with the ‘Desert Island Christmas Discs’ as selected by our guests – Mayor of Galway Peter Keane; Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Martina Kinane; Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan; Reverend Alistair Doyle, Curate, St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, Galway and representing the United Church Galway, a congregation of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Reverend Helen Freeburn.

Throw another log on the fire, make yourself comfy and enjoy some chat and music.

 

More like this:
no_space
ISPCA cites story of ex-racehorse at Ballinasloe Fair as evidence of need for stricter regulations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe ISPCA is citing the story of an ex-racehorse resc...

no_space
COPE Galway encourages people to join its Annual Christmas Swim

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCOPE Galway is encouraging people to join in and supp...

no_space
Mayor of Galway says it's time for world leaders to come together to find solutions to horrific wars

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Mayor of Galway says it's time for world leaders ...

no_space
Planning go-ahead is given for an airstrip on agricultural lands at Carrowntryla

A NORTH Galway airstrip on agricultural lands has been given the go ahead despite there being som...

no_space
‘Lurching gangs’ a menace on farms

FARMERS in North Galway and South Mayo have come together to highlight the issue of gangs encroac...

no_space
Galway house prices up €105k in five years

The price of homes in Galway has risen by more than €100,000 in the past five years, a new report...

no_space
Galway In Days Gone By

1924 Poor but at peace Christmas, 1924, finds Ireland at peace. Indeed, notwithstanding occ...

no_space
Eight political lessons and moments from the last year

World of Politics with Harry McGee Don’t always use the local elections as a guide. Back ...

no_space
Galway hurlers start new season against Laois

MICHEÁL Donoghue’s second coming as Galway hurling team manager will have its first public airing...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up