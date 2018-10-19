Christmas lights come down again – after organisers forget parade!

Christmas came early to the city this year – only to be cancelled again in the same week.

The engineering contractor hired by the Galway City Business Association (GCBA) had started to erect the lights on Shop Street four days ago.

But as soon as they were spotted by organisers of the Macnas Halloween parade, they realised there would be a rather big problem.

“Macnas contacted the GCBA because some of their floats wouldn’t go under the lights,” explained Mayor Niall McNelis.

“So the engineer had to go around and take them all down. It was a waste of three or four days’ work. They’ll still be able to use the wires and sockets he put up, but they’ll have to leave the main job until after Macnas.

“The GCBA hadn’t realised the Macnas parade wouldn’t go under some of the lights. Sometimes the early bird doesn’t catch all the worms.

“That’s the way it should be anyway. It’s way too early to be putting up the lights – it’s not fair to the kids. Let’s get Halloween out of the way first,” he said.

