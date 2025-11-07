Christmas Jumper Day a Black Box sellout

The promoters of the annual Christmas Jumper Beer Tent Day — a huge draw for third level students — have moved the event to the Black Box for Thursday next … and it’s already sold out.

The move came about because the festive bar at the Galway Christmas Market will not open for another week, and will be precluded from selling one-litre steins of beer midweek.

Following objections from a group of local publicans — Taylors, Busker Brownes, Monroes, and McGinn’s Hop House — the beer tent’s opening has been delayed until Friday, November 14, a week after the market itself begins today, due to licensing restrictions.

Additional changes have also been introduced this year. The traditional one-litre beer steins will not be served from Monday to Thursday, and tickets for the beer tent must now be purchased in groups rather than individually.

The Roisin Dubh, which operates the beer tent, have switched venue this year for the Christmas Jumper day to the Black Box next Thursday, November 13.

It will run from before noon to 10.30pm, with separate tickets being sold for four different ‘show times’, 11.45am, 2.45pm, 5.30pm and 8pm — all of which have now sold out.

Meanwhile, the Galway Christmas Market returns to Eyre Square today (Friday) for its 15th year, featuring over 60 wooden chalets, festive food stalls, handmade crafts, Santa’s Grotto, amusement rides, and the towering 32-metre observation wheel.

“Food lovers can feast on everything from German bratwurst, traditional crêpes, Irish handmade fudge, chimney cakes and other indulgent confectionery from over 60 traders, as well as a range of hot food from the charcoal grills,” said organisers Milestone Inventive.

“Browse the broad range of artisan traders showcasing handmade food and crafts. For those who fancy a sociable tipple, there will be traditional mulled wine and beer served in the Bier Keller.”

While disappointed by the objections and new restrictions, the organisers say their focus remains on delivering a memorable festive experience for all visitors.

“We are disappointed that a small cohort of local publicans has given us no choice but to accept these restrictions in order to ensure the market can proceed this year,” said Katie Shackleton, Managing Director of Milestone Inventive Ltd.

“We remain fully committed to delivering a magical and memorable festive experience for all our visitors and are looking forward to welcoming the 250,000 people who attend each year — to the benefit of both the traders and the retail and hospitality sectors in the city.

“The positive economic impact of the market on Galway is huge, with thousands of Irish and international visitors and shoppers coming to the city for the event.

“We are truly grateful to Galway City Council and the many local bars, restaurants, and retailers for their enthusiastic and ongoing support.”

Pictured: The Christmas Market at Eyre Square opens today, but the beer tent won’t open until next Friday.