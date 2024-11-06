Christmas dinner, drinks and demos at Blackrock Cottage in Salthill

The award-winning team at Blackrock Cottage in Salthill are hosting ‘A Christmas Wonderland’ — an evening of festive food and fun — on Thursday, November 28th.

This fantastic pre-Christmas event will feature festive cooking tips from the Cottage’s award-winning chef Martin O’Donnell, wine pairings with our experienced sommelier Mathieu Teulier, plus cocktail-making demonstrations to help guests prepare the perfect dinner and drinks this holiday season!

These demos will be followed by a delicious Christmas dinner which will be prepared by Martin and his team.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get into the Christmas spirit,” said the well-known chef. “We have a lovely evening planned where guests will be able to relax, get some Christmas dinner tips and hints during our demo, hear which wines pair best with their meat of choice, and also get to see how to mix up some cocktails.

“All that will be followed by a lovely meal in the festive setting of the Cottage.

“We think it’s the perfect way to kick off the build-up to Christmas!

Blackrock Cottage’s award-winning chef Martin O’Donnell

“The unique location of Blackrock Cottage, the relaxed atmosphere and, obviously, the quality of the food just all lends itself to a Christmas catch-up or get-together,” he added.

“From the kitchen, you can sense the atmosphere. Everyone is happy and in good form and there’s a lovely vibe around the place.

“You can see families and friends meeting up, spending time in each other’s company, and it’s really nice. It just reminds you of what Christmas is all about.”

The Christmas Wonderland evening gets underway with a drinks reception at 7pm with dinner being served at 8pm.

Guests will also get to sample some Christmas goodies from Blackrock Cottage Pantry.

Tickets cost €75 and are available to buy now at www.blackrockcottage.ie

