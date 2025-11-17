Christmas best-dressed window comp launched in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council has launched its Best Dressed Window competition for Christmas.

The aim is to celebrate creativity, community, and bilingualism, as part of its ‘Shop Local, Shine Bright’ campaign with Galway Chamber and Gaillimh le Gaeilge.

There are three categories – Most Creative/Magical Display, Best Use of Irish Language and People’s Choice Award.

Each category winner will receive a €1,000 local business voucher, and more details can be found at galwaychamber.com