Chris McManus says ‘still all to play for’ for Sinn Féin in Midlands North West after elimination

Outgoing MEP Chris McManus says it’s still all to play for in the Midlands North West for his party colleague Michelle Gildernew after his elimination.

European Parliament candidate Lisa Chambers is now chasing Ciaran Mullooly after benefitting from 9,000 transfers from Fianna Fáil colleague Niall Blaney





The Independent Ireland candidate remains in pole position to win the final seat, and it’s expected Luke Ming Flanagan will get the first, followed by Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen.

The 18th count is underway now, and Chris says we cannot count out Michelle Gildernew just yet:

