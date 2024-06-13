Chris McManus says ‘still all to play for’ for Sinn Féin in Midlands North West after elimination
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Outgoing MEP Chris McManus says it’s still all to play for in the Midlands North West for his party colleague Michelle Gildernew after his elimination.
European Parliament candidate Lisa Chambers is now chasing Ciaran Mullooly after benefitting from 9,000 transfers from Fianna Fáil colleague Niall Blaney
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Independent Ireland candidate remains in pole position to win the final seat, and it’s expected Luke Ming Flanagan will get the first, followed by Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen.
The 18th count is underway now, and Chris says we cannot count out Michelle Gildernew just yet:
The post Chris McManus says ‘still all to play for’ for Sinn Féin in Midlands North West after elimination appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Contracts signed for nine million euro social inclusion programme in Galway
The contracts have been signed for a nine million euro social inclusion programme in Galway. Know...
Ballinasloe and Portumna students win prizes at An Taisce Green Schools Water Awards
Students from Ballinasloe and Portumna have taken home prizes at the annual An Taisce Green Schoo...
Farmers with lower payments in West to benefit from €15m CAP boost
Farmers in the West of Ireland with lower CAP payments are to benefit from a €15m boost over the ...
Michelle Gildernew overtakes Ciarán Mullooly in race for MEP seat in Midlands North West
Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew has overtaken Ciaran Mullooly in the race for an MEP seat in...
Excellent opportunity to acquire mixed farm facilities at Templemoyle Lodge, Athenry
Templemoyle Lodge is located approximately 4 miles from Athenry and 17 miles from Galway city. A...
Chambers now chasing Mullooly in Midlands North West count after big transfer boost
Midlands North West candidate Lisa Chambers is now chasing Ciaran Mullooly after benefitting from...
Ciarán Mullooly cautiously optimistic over outcome of Midlands North West count
Midlands North West candidate Ciarán Mullooly says he is cautiously optimistic regarding his posi...
City Councillor calls for ban on sharing images of road traffic accidents
A city councillor has labelled the practice of taking and sharing pictures of road traffic incide...
Dáil hears funding levels for Cancer Centre in Ballinsloe are ‘shameful’
Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane has described the level of funding being provided to the Cance...