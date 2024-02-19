Chris MacManus selected to contest European Elections in this constituency

MEP Chris MacManus has been selected to contest the European Parliament election for Sinn Féin in the Midlands North-West constituency.

Both he and Michelle Gildernew were chosen to go forward after the party’s Election Convention held in Cavan.





MEP MacManus has been a member of the European Parliament since 2020, having served as a councillor before that.

He outlines his goals if re-elected.

