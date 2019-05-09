Choice of properties on market in exclusive estate

A number of superb dwellings in the exclusive development of Dún Éibhir in Furbo have come on the market with price tags starting at €525,000.

The large and luxurious 4/5-bed ‘A’-rated homes are in a development of nine detached houses, constructed by premier builders Kinport and architecturally designed by Corbwell Architecture & Engineering.

Dún Éibhir is positioned in the heart of Furbo village and only a 250 metre walk from the beautiful sandy beach, on a magnificent hill and site with spectacular views over Galway Bay on to the Clare Hills.

The new state-of-the-art Scoil na bhForbacha is conveniently situated just 100 metres from the development. Barna Village and Salthill are just a short drive away and it is approximately six miles to Galway City. This location makes for perfect family living.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a cloak room, a family room, a large lounge room and an office/study or optional fifth bedroom. The kitchen is open plan in style; the dining room leads onto a wonderful sunroom overlooking the private rear garden. A separate utility room and downstairs guest toilet completes the accommodation on the ground floor.

Upstairs, the accommodation comprises a beautifully-appointed main bathroom and four double bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms. The large master bedroom also boasts a walk-in wardrobe.

Outside, the property offers a cobble lock driveway and landscaped front garden, to the rear the property offers a private rear garden with patio area.

The properties range in size from 172 square metres to 190 square metres.

For further information, contact O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers on 091 564212 or visit odj.ie where a full brochure is available for download.