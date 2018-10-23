Childrens’ remains to be exhumed at Tuam Mother and Baby Home site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam is to be fully excavated and forensically examined.

The government decided a full excavation is the best way forward at its cabinet meeting today.

A forensic examination will aim to identify the remains of all children buried at the site.

Arrangements for reburial or memorialisation of those children will then be arranged.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone says every reasonable effort will be made to locate and recover the remains of all children buried in Tuam and her Department will lead the process.

Long time campaigner on the issue Catherine Corless has welcomed the announcement stating it will bring healing to all impacted.

