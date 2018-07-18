Children’s Minister to visit Tuam in bid to hear views on future of Mother and Baby Home site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Children’s Minister is to visit Tuam next week in a bid to hear the views of local people on the future of the site of the Mother and Baby Home.

Dr Katherine Zappone is making the visit as she prepares to make a recommendation to Government on the future of children’s remains and the site at Athenry Road.

A public consultation on the future of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home site at Athenry Road ended in March – and the findings were published last week.

The consultation, carried out by the County Council on behalf of Minister Katherine Zappone, revealed a polarised opinion on the future of the site.

The meeting will take place next Monday (23/07) at 7pm at the Ard Rí House Hotel.

