Childcare Federation to host emergency meeting in Lackagh

Published:

Childcare Federation to host emergency meeting in Lackagh
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Childcare Federation is holding an emergency meeting in Lackagh this lunchtime.

The organisation is hosting meetings nationwide as it warns the sector is on the verge of “falling apart”.

Issues include rising costs, staff recruitment and retention, worker burnout, and insurance.

The meeting is currently taking place at Teddy Bear Lodge Creche in Lackagh.

Owner Hazel Curran says staffing is a major problem.

