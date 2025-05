This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The head of the Garda Roads Policing Bureau has launched the June Bank Holiday road safety appeal at a checkpoint in Tuam – the first of many in place for the coming weekend.

The appeal comes as a Road Safety Authority report has found from 2016 to 2020 over one third of driver fatalities with a toxicology result available tested positive.

FYI Galway reporter Chloe Nolan went along to the checkpoint just outside Tuam town