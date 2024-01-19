Chief Justice gives address at University of Galway
The Chief Justice has given an address at the University of Galway
Mr Chief Justice Donal O’Donnell is the highest-ranking legal figure in the State
This was the first event of its kind during his tenure and was organised by the UG Law Review in collaboration with the School of Law
Chief Justice O’Donnell spoke about his background, the position of the European Convention on Human Rights and artificial intelligence and the law.
This week’s event was attended by Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare, students, academics and practitioners along with Circuit Court Judge Brian O’Callaghan, and District Court Judge Mary Fahy.
