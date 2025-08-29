Chief Fire Officer says speedy evacuation of Eye Cinema prevented widescale injuries

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Chief Fire Officer Gerry O’Malley says says there could have been more injuries if not for the speedy evacuation of the Eye Cinema in the city.

Following heavy rain, the roof of one of the screens collapsed last evening, and a considerable amount of damage was done to the building, along with some cars parked outside.

One woman was taken to Univeristy Hospital Galway as a precaution, and no other injuries were reported

Speaking to Galway Talks, Gerry O’Malley has commended the quick response from staff at the cinema: