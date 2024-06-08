  • Services

Cheevers closes in on City East seat

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Aontú’s Cormac Ó Corcoráin has been eliminated on the fifth count for Galway City East.

Now into the sixth count, poll-topper Cllr Alan Cheevers is still 101 votes off the quota.

Ó Corcoráin’s 169 votes will now be distributed among the remaining 14 candidates as the count continues at Westside Community Centre.

Meanwhile, the first count for City Central is ongoing.

 

Galway City East 6 seats

Electorate: 18,110

Total poll: 8,102

Spoiled votes: 101

Total valid poll: 8,001

Quota: 1,144

 

Fifth count

Distribution of Feeney’s votes

*Cheevers, Alan (FF) (+3) 1,043

*McDonnell, Declan (Ind) (+6) 1,024

*O’Flaherty, Terry (Ind) (+1) 930

*Crowe, Michael (FF) (+1) 743

Forde, Shane (FG) (+0) 667

Burke, Aisling (SF) (+5) 650

Ogbu, Helen (Lab) (+1) 608

*Larkin, Noel (Ind Irl) (+12) 436

Tully, Michael (Ind) (+3) 370

Keogh, Aisling (FG) (+2) 342

Delaney Heaslip, J (SD) (+0) 324

Mathias, Joyce (GP) (+0) 298

Burke, Conor (Sol/PBP) (+4) 185

Gibbons, Jacinta (TIP) (+50) 183

Corcoráin, Cormac (Aontú) (+11) 169

Non-transferable: 21

