Cheevers closes in on City East seat
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 1 minutes read
Aontú’s Cormac Ó Corcoráin has been eliminated on the fifth count for Galway City East.
Now into the sixth count, poll-topper Cllr Alan Cheevers is still 101 votes off the quota.
Ó Corcoráin’s 169 votes will now be distributed among the remaining 14 candidates as the count continues at Westside Community Centre.
Meanwhile, the first count for City Central is ongoing.
Galway City East 6 seats
Electorate: 18,110
Total poll: 8,102
Spoiled votes: 101
Total valid poll: 8,001
Quota: 1,144
Fifth count
Distribution of Feeney’s votes
*Cheevers, Alan (FF) (+3) 1,043
*McDonnell, Declan (Ind) (+6) 1,024
*O’Flaherty, Terry (Ind) (+1) 930
*Crowe, Michael (FF) (+1) 743
Forde, Shane (FG) (+0) 667
Burke, Aisling (SF) (+5) 650
Ogbu, Helen (Lab) (+1) 608
*Larkin, Noel (Ind Irl) (+12) 436
Tully, Michael (Ind) (+3) 370
Keogh, Aisling (FG) (+2) 342
Delaney Heaslip, J (SD) (+0) 324
Mathias, Joyce (GP) (+0) 298
Burke, Conor (Sol/PBP) (+4) 185
Gibbons, Jacinta (TIP) (+50) 183
Corcoráin, Cormac (Aontú) (+11) 169
Non-transferable: 21
