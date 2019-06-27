Charming family home boasts large corner site close to host of amenities

This charming red brick family home in Salthill offers an abundance of space and light.

No 48 Dr Mannix Road is a detached property in an established residential area. It is well positioned on a large corner site within walking distance of a huge range of amenities – including Salthill village, Pearse Stadium, a range of primary and secondary schools, beaches and the Promenade.

Built in 1994, the property is in excellent decorative condition throughout.

Entrance is via the main hallway where the attention to detail is immediately evident, the marble tiled floors and solid oak staircase set the tone and lead to a sitting room to the right with a feature gas fireplace and a larger living room to the left with solid oak floors and a featured gas fireplace.

Arched mahogany double doors lead to the open plan kitchen dining area which is recognisably the heart of the home and comprises of a handmade Beola craft Roundstone kitchen with granite tiles and island worktop. Double doors from the dining area merge onto the south facing patio area. The ground floor also consists of two bathrooms and a separate utility room with rear access.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.