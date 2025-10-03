  • Services

Charlie Byrne's up for An Post Bookshop of the Year

Charlie Byrne's up for An Post Bookshop of the Year
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Charlie Byrne’s in Galway is up for the ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year’ award.

The ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year’ category acknowledges the role played by local and independent bookshops in their communities.

The last Galway winner of the accolade was Kennys Bookshop and Art Gallery, which scooped the award in 2021.

The longlist of twelve bookshops will be whittled down to six on October 22nd, with the overall winner announced at the awards on November 27th

