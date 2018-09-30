Charity walk to help families of sick children

As a family who availed of the Ronald McDonald House facility beside Crumlin Children’s Hospital for long stretches in the past, the Conneelys of Headford dearly missed it when forced to return to a different Dublin hospital last year – so now they’re raising money for the relatives of other young patients to enjoy a little comfort away from home.

Aideen, now aged twelve, was diagnosed in 2010 with myelodysplastic syndrome, a condition where the bone marrow does not make enough healthy blood cells. She underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2011 but due to complications spent several years in hospital. She developed GVHD (graft versus host disease) which left her with Bronchiectasis in her lungs and very prone to infections.

Their lengthy spells away from home were made that bit easier by being accommodated in the Ronald McDonald House attached to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin. To date 325 Galway families have availed of the accommodation; last year alone there were 28 from across Galway.

Mum Rosie recalls that they had private quarters, would have meals cooked for them and were able to bring Aideen out of the ward for periods when she was feeling better. Aideen’s older siblings, Darragh and Rachael, would come join them at weekends so they could continue some level of family normalcy.

To stay in a family en suite room they paid €10 a night.

Aideen’s condition stabilised for a long time. In 2016 the family were flown to Los Angeles where she designed and made her very own Barbie doll in a trip of a lifetime organised by the Make-A-Wish Ireland charity.

They were treated to ten days of pure bliss, visiting Disney World, Universal Studios and Warner Brothers – as well as being gifted every imaginable Barbie accessory.

Last year Aideen developed sinusitis, which doctors believe was a complication of her weakened lungs. She spent almost six months in Dublin, where she underwent two brain surgeries and infection washouts. She moved between Temple Street Children’s Hospital and Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin.

“We had to go between the hospitals for different specialities but were based at Temple Street where the canteen shuts down at 2pm – there was nowhere for families to eat,” recalls Rosie.

“We were on a ward with a lot of emergencies so it was a scary place for siblings or small kids. The doctors and nurses and staff are brilliant but the facilities are just so old.”

As they were not based at the Crumlin hospital they could not access the Ronald McDonald House. Although they were glad to receive it, the parents’ accommodation at Temple Street was very basic and fairly cramped.

The Ronald McDonald House Charity is now trying to raise €17 million for a new 53-bedroom house to be built adjacent to the new children’s hospital at St James Hospital by 2022.

And Rosie has recruited the services of the Headford No Name Club – where her teenagers Darragh and Rachael are members – to join brave Aideen on the local fundraising drive.

Darragh was a finalist in the No Name Club’s National Youth Awards at which he was interviewed by former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh. Maria has now agreed to officially open the Walk4Families 5K Walk – the major annual fundraising event for the Ronald McDonald House – in Headford on Sunday, October 7.

It will be leaving from St Fursey’s Hall where registration takes place from 12.30pm

Judith Higgins will provide the music while McDonalds are sponsoring goodie bags, ice cream vouchers, face painting and meal vouchers. There will be a disco and refreshments back at the hall where a raffle will take place. Among the prizes will be a Connacht Rugby jersey signed by former captain John Muldoon.

Registration is €10 per adult, €20 per family.