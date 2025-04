This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The local charities to benefit from this year’s County Galway Cathaoirleach Charity Ball have been confirmed.

Funds will be raised through the event for Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit and Hand in Hand Children’s Cancer Charity.

The ball will take place in the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry on June 7th, with tickets priced at €80 per person.

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Martina Kinane explains her reasons for the chosen charities