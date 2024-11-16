Charites launch Move-Mber to make November an active month

One of Galway’s leading charities wants to make this a month of activity – and through that a fundraiser for their critical services across the city and county.

Ability West launched its Move-Mber initiative this week at Cois Na Coille, one of their Day Services based in Liosban Industrial Estate.

The idea, initiated by physiotherapist Alice Wainwright, aims to encourage the individuals supported by Ability West, along with their families and staff, to get active throughout November.

Initially planned as a small-scale project, Move-Mber has now expanded across all Ability West services in Galway City and County.

Julie Silke Daly, CEO of Ability West, and Ray Kelly, Chairperson of the Board, were present to kick off the Move-Mber initiative and get it underway!

In addition to promoting physical activity, Move-Mber also serves as a fundraising initiative to support the organization.

Participants are asked to track their movement over a week, whether it’s in the gym, through light exercise, walking, or swimming, and record the minutes spent on each activity each day.

At the end of the week, a leaderboard is updated, and participants are grouped into teams—adding a fun, competitive element to the challenge!

“This is a fantastic initiative to get everyone moving. We often take exercise for granted in our busy lives, but it’s essential for both physical and mental wellbeing,” said Julie Silke Daly, CEO of Ability West.

“This also presents a wonderful opportunity to raise funds for our services, and we hope the community will support us!” she added.

Members of the wider Galway community are also invited to join in and get moving in support of Ability West.

Families, staff, and the individuals supported by the organization will be reaching out for donations, and we hope you’ll consider contributing generously to this important cause.

You can donate to Move-Mber on iDonate at https://www.idonate.ie/event/move-mber

