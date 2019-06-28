Charisma doesn’t come with moral compass

Double Vision with Charlie Adley

Charisma carries no moral code. It cares for neither colour, race, ideology nor creed. Only charisma can link Muhammad Ali, Adolf Hitler, Madonna, Mahatma Gandhi, Margaret Thatcher and Martin Luther King. Charisma doesn’t care if it’s right or wrong, good or bad. Yet inevitably it wins, because we humans cannot resist it.

Boris Johnson relies on his charisma. Throughout his tempestuous political career, it has saved him from serial charges of lying, incompetence and adultery.

Tory leadership elections are notoriously unpredictable affairs. Johnson’s team tried desperately to avoid upsetting moderate members. They bound and trussed him into Boris Lite, and told him to evade the media.

The restraints of Boris Lite inhibited his charisma, making Johnson appear flat and dull, but as we saw last weekend, you cannot cage this man for long. During his regular fits of rage, Johnson likes to throw things across the room, displaying the arrogance of a man who never has to clean up.

Even a flat dull Boris Lite might have looked perky and charismatic next to his opponent. A graduate of the Ed Miliband School of Charisma, Jeremy Hunt had, at first, no choice but to present himself as the sensible cerebral candidate; the man with the plan; Theresa in trousers.

Now Johnson’s cowardice and evasion have handed Hunt an opportunity to bully the bully, although I doubt Hunt’s fortitude in that struggle.

This wasn’t the way Boris planned it. He wanted to respond to the Boris Signal and fly in to rescue Britain, after it had already crashed out with a No Deal.

Now his oft-stated plan is to negotiate a trade deal with the EU during the Implementation Period after a No Deal.

To read Charlie’s column in full, please see this week’s Galway City Tribune.

