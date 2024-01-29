Changing Places facility on Salthill Prom finally opens
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Dara Bradley
Access for All Galway has confirmed that the Changing Places facility along the Prom in Salthill is finally in use.
A spokesperson for the advocacy group said it was confirmed this week that the toilet and shower facility was now accessible to the public at Ladies Beach.
Work began on it in February 2022, and it was substantially completed some months later.
The Council invested over €135,000 in the toilets and shower facility but it remained closed for over a year due to several outstanding snags.
These have now been completed on the fully accessible toilet and shower unit, Access for All confirmed.
“The good news is that this facility is now opened. The facility can be accessed through a keypad system on the door where the user person calls a number, displayed on the building, to get an access code.
“The user will be asked a number of questions relating to their eligibility to use the facilities. Once the Changing Places Ireland team is content that the user qualifies, they will be given a one-time usage code to gain access,” a spokesperson said.
The phone number, displayed on the Changing Places facility, is 016950707. More information is available at Changingplaces.ie
