Changes to RSS will allow participants to now continue until they are 66

Changes to the long-running Rural Social Scheme are finally on the way to extend the upper age limit for participants from 60 to 66 – without any further means test or renewal process.

The changes – announced by Minister of State Joe O’Brien last week – could be implemented within a month, and they have been warmly welcomed by Galway Rural Development, one of the largest scheme operators in Ireland.

Since 2004, the RSS income support has provided part-time employment in community and voluntary organisations for farmers or fishers in receipt of certain social welfare payments.

Their work primarily supports community, voluntary and not-for-profit organisations, and includes maintenance of sporting facilities, community recreation areas, and walking routes.

RSS participants are contracted to work 19.5 hours per week. They get their social welfare payments plus €27.50 per week, subject to a minimum payment of €259.50 per week.

The social welfare increase of €12 from January – announced in Budget 2025 – will bring the weekly RSS minimum to €271.50.

Chairperson of Galway Rural Development, Cllr Pete Roche, confirmed that GRD supported all 19 review recommendations.

“Declining RSS participation had led to concern that rural communities may be left without some services – but, through Sean Broderick and his team, GRD played a national role for change and, after several years, our efforts are bearing fruit,” said Cllr Roche.

“There is still work to be done, there always is, but I am confident that the review recommendations will significantly contribute to the sustainability of the RSS.

“Initially, there will be 250 new rural dwellers pilot places that do not necessitate a direct link to farm payments and that is significant. We will embrace the other changes too and we will continue to lead on this,” he added.

Addressing the Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, the Minister of State Joe O’Brien said there will be no RSS quota or limit as the new changes are piloted.

“If demand shoots up for the RSS, we will facilitate it. It is not a constraint on anybody finding a place on the scheme at present. There is no threat to the scheme,” he said.

“Furthermore, participants aged over 60 years will be permitted to remain in the scheme until they reach 66, without any further means test or renewal process. The changes could be implemented within a month,” he added.

Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív echoed the positive response – describing the RSS as ‘great value for money’.

“If the €52m was taken away in the morning, they would all fall back on farm assist, fish assist and other payments, and there would still be a large residual payment, which I reckon could be up to €40m. Therefore, the real cost of providing these super services is about €10m,” he pointed out.

Galway Rural Development are one of the largest RSS implementers in Ireland with 222 participants and ninr supervisors and had the unique distinction of having two Supervisors, Sean Larkin and Liz Macdonald, on the national review group.

In addition, GRD Executive Director Anne Kinsella, also of Teagasc, was also on the review group which brought forward the recommendations.

Pictured: Welcome…GRD chairperson, Cllr Pete Roche.