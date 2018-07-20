Galway Bay fm newsroom – The firm behind a planned créche, commercial and residential block in Gort have made some alterations to the proposed development.
The project is led by Jennifer Moran trading as Newmar development.
For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…
Changes submitted for planned Gort creche, commercial and residential block
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The firm behind a planned créche, commercial and residential block in Gort have made some alterations to the proposed development.