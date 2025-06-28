Changes needed over school bus driver regulations

Drivers aged 70 and over cannot drive school buses – but they have no problem in bringing the same kids to sports events or on school tours.

That’s the anomaly highlighted by Galway Cllr Michael Regan, who said that this means that many bus companies are struggling to source drivers under the age of 70 to do bus runs that are commissioned by CIE.

The Loughrea area councillor said that drivers who are 70 and over are often the most reliable to have on the road as they are so conscious of the young passengers they have on board.

He said that he had been approached by several bus companies who are currently finding it difficult to recruit drivers under the age of 70 who are willing to do school runs in the morning and afternoons.

His views were echoed by Paul Nash of Paul Nash Travel, based in Kiltrogue, Claregalway, who said that it was extremely difficult to source drivers to carry out school bus runs given the current restrictions.

Mr Nash operates around 20 school runs, and he would be fully supportive of any measures that would change the regulations on driver age restrictions.

He told the Connacht Tribune that he has drivers, over the age of 70, who look after coach tours for pupils – but they cannot bring the same kids to school in the mornings.

“If someone on a school run rings in sick, for example, we cannot use anyone over the age of 70 to step in and this is something that has to be changed,” he said.

“In such circumstances, we have to change things around but we have drivers there who are 70 and over who are well capable of carrying out these runs,” he added.

Mr Nash added: “What I find is that the drivers over 70 are more experienced and are trusted by the passengers they carry. It is like that they are something of a father figure when it comes to school tours, for example.”

Cllr Regan intends to raise the matter at a meeting of Galway County Council as a motion to allow suitably vetted drivers over the age of 70 to do school runs for private companies that are commissioned by CIE for this purpose.

“Even if these drivers had to do a six-month medical or vetting process, then that would be acceptable but from my experience, bus companies are struggling to find drivers for school runs,” he added.

Pictured: Cllr Michael Regan.