Chanelle Pharma readies Loughrea company for major US expansion next year

One of Galway’s best indigenous success stories on the healthcare front has undergone a rebranding – unifying the numerous strands of its existing business under one name.

The Chanelle Group, founded by Michael Burke and headquartered in Loughrea, will now be called Chanelle Pharma, incorporating Chanelle Medical, Chanelle Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing, Chanelle Veterinary, Chanelle Animal Health UK and Chanelle Vet UK.

A new website www.chanellepharma.com has also been launched which will support the company’s entry into new markets – most specifically the lucrative US market within the next 18 months.

Significant investment in new manufacturing facilities which are being designed and built to FDA quality standards is paving the way for Chanelle Pharma’s expansion.

A leading pharma company with a heritage of innovation for over 35 years, Chanelle Pharma currently exports to 96 countries and supplies ten of the top twelve human generic multinational companies in the world and ten of the top twelve animal health multinational companies globally.

Chanelle founder and Managing Director Michael Burke described Chanelle Pharma as ‘a modern and progressive brand for a modern and progressive company’.

