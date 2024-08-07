Chanelle Pharma appoints new CEO

Loughrea based pharmacutical company Chanelle Pharma have appointed a new CEO with immediate effect.

Angelo Gatto has 25 years worth of experience in pharmacutials with various companies.





He also worked with the advisory team on Exponent during their acquisition of Chanelle earlier this year.

Mr Gatto has held operational, commercial and management roles at other companies such as Johnson&Johnson and Pfizer.

