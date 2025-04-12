‘Champions’ to lead push for youth funding

Published:
Three young Galway people are to champion the cause of youth work and its value to the community — by driving the message home with their local TDs and other politicians.
They have been selected by the National Youth Council of Ireland to advocate for increased investment in young people and youth work locally and nationally.
Named as Local Champions are Nina Dorogaia from Galway (Roscommon-Galway constituency), Karina Tropman from Galway (Galway West) and Alanna Doyle from Athenry (Galway East).
Grace McManus, NYCI campaigns manager explained: “As part of the Local Champions project, a group of passionate and dedicated young people have been selected as representatives from their communities, tasked with meeting their local politicians and championing the cause of youth work.”
The Local Champions received training and support from NYCI to effectively convey the positive impact youth work has on their lives and the lives of young people in the local area, as well as the importance of investing in youth work.
NYCI is calling for an increased investment of €21 million in youth work in Budget 2026, to support services with increasing pressures, and ensure equal access to youth work for all young people nationwide.
Nina Dorogaia said: “I am super excited to join and participate in Local Champions this year as this is a great introduction for me on how to get involved with my local government and use my young voice to enact change.
“I am looking forward to working with likeminded individuals and growing my leadership skills, as well as taking actionable steps to have young people’s experiences heard, understood and used as fuel for change.
“Having young people getting involved in their local communities is extremely important, as well as having local politicians listen and act.”
The Local Champions initiative will include activities such as engaging with policymakers, sharing personal stories, and using social media to raise awareness and mobilise support. Through these efforts, NYCI and the Local Champions aim to create a broader understanding of the significance of youth work and its positive impact on society.
The initiative is part of NYCI’s campaign ahead of Budget 2026 later this year.
Pictured: Local Champion: Nina Dorogaia.
