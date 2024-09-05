Champions St Thomas’ face a key group battle against neighbours Gort

By DARREN KELLY

THE final round of group games in the senior hurling championship sees all 16 teams having something to play for.

Turloughmore, Loughrea, Cappataggle, Tommy Larkins and Sarsfields are assured of knock-out action but nobody is into the quarter-finals yet.

Moycullen vs Craughwell is a direct shoot-out for survival while Mullagh, Gort and Ardrahan have avenues despite two defeats.

It’s a stark contrast to Senior B with both groups effectively sorted, bar the identity of the 2nd and 3rd placed teams.

Last year’s relegation finalists Athenry and intermediate champions Ballinderreen are straight into the semi-finals. Beagh and 2023 runners-up Ahascragh/Fohenagh face the relegation decider.

Should two teams finish level on points, head-to-head counts first, and then scoring difference. If three teams finish level, only their results against each other, including scoring difference counts. The group’s other team (1st or 4th) is eliminated from a mini table.

SATURDAY – Senior A

GROUP 1

Cappataggle vs Mullagh (Duggan Park, 3:15pm)

Mullagh could be without the Glennon brothers for this must win clash. Ronan departed at half-time in their defeat to Kilconieron while a serious shoulder injury looks to have ruled out Davy. Despite two losses, a one-point win over their neighbours will keep last year’s Senior B winners in the top flight. Mullagh beat Cappataggle 2-18 to 0-20 when they last faced off in 2018.

Top spot is beyond Cappataggle but they still need something from this. Only a Kilconieron defeat to Turloughmore will allow them stay involved with a four-point loss. Their 17-point defeat to the group leaders was humbling but they welcomed back Jarlath Mannion who contributed 0-2.

Verdict: Cappataggle.

Turloughmore vs

Kilconieron

(Pearse Stadium, 3:15pm)

Along with Clarinbridge, Turloughmore have been this year’s form team and their 1-29 to 0-15 demolition of Cappataggle stood out with Sean Loftus and Conor Walsh sharing 0-20. With two wins, a point will put them into the quarter-finals. Only a Cappataggle win elsewhere will allow a 10-point buffer.

Kilconieron beat Mullagh (1-15 to 1-14) to stay in the championship but their security is fragile. Lose here and they’ll be in relegation if Mullagh beat Cappataggle by four points or less. It would be a shock if they top the group but if Keith Burke and Sean Connaughton can hit form again, John McGlynn’s team will have a go.

Verdict: Turloughmore.

Pictured: St Thomas’ Shane Cooney securing possession against Jason Flynn of Tommy Larkins during round two of the senior hurling championship at Duggan Park.