Chambers now chasing Mullooly in Midlands North West count after big transfer boost
Midlands North West candidate Lisa Chambers is now chasing Ciaran Mullooly after benefitting from 9,000 transfers from Fianna Fáil colleague Niall Blaney
The Independent Ireland candidate remains in pole position to win the final seat, and it’s expected Luke Ming Flanagan will get the first, followed by Nina Carberry, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen.
The 18th count is underway now, which involves the distribution of sitting MEP Sinn Féin’s Chris McManus’ 36,157 votes after he was eliminated.
Midlands-North-West, Count 17:
Blaney (FF) eliminated on Count 16 sees 34,074 votes transferred:
Flanagan* (IND): 106,461 [+2808]
Carberry (FG): 86,268 [+4,182]
Cowen (FF): 84,965 [+6,124]
Walsh* (FG): 84,935 [+1,875]
Mullooly (INDIRL): 71,933 [+826]
Chambers (FF): 59,664 [+9,016]
Tóibín (AON): 55,399 [+868]
Gildernew (SF): 54,103 [+974]
MacManus (SF): 36,157 [+922]
