Chamber represents business voice of Galway at Brussels enterprise gathering

Author: Our Reporter
Galway Chamber joined more than 700 entrepreneurs from 32 European countries at the European Parliament of Enterprises in Brussels – the largest European-level exercise in business democracy, organised by Eurochambres, the Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
Representing the Galway business community, Karen Ronan, CEO of Galway Chamber, participated in discussions with policymakers inside the European Parliament Hemicycle, focusing on the key challenges facing SMEs across Europe from trade barriers and sustainability reporting to the competitiveness of the Single Market.
The event was officially opened by European Parliament Vice-President Victor Negrescu and featured live debates and voting sessions on issues impacting businesses across all sectors.
Key votes revealed a strong call from Europe’s entrepreneurs for action, with 91% calling for the appointment of an EU SME Envoy to champion the needs of small and medium enterprises, which make up over 99% of Europe’s businesses.
In addition, 90% believe the EU must do more to help companies benefit from free trade agreements – and a massive 98% reported no noticeable reduction in administrative burden over the past twelve months, while 86% said that current sustainability reporting obligations are not effectively supporting competitiveness.
Speaking after the event, Karen Ronan described this as ‘a powerful opportunity to bring the voice of Galway’s and Ireland’s business community to the heart of Europe’.
“The message from entrepreneurs was clear we need a more competitive, open, and innovation-driven Europe that enables businesses to grow and trade without unnecessary barriers. Galway Chamber will continue to advocate for these priorities both at national and EU level,” she said.
“The European Parliament of Enterprises is a biennial event that brings together entrepreneurs from across the continent to debate, vote, and engage directly with European policymakers on the future of Europe’s economy and business environment,” she added.
Pictured: Karen Ronan, CEO of Galway Chamber, attending the European Parliament of Enterprises in Brussels.
