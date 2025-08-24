Chamber CEO seeks EU meetings in Galway during Ireland’s Presidency

Ireland’s upcoming Presidency of the European Union next year provides a significant opportunity for Galway to host pivotal EU meetings, according to new CEO of the Galway Chamber, Karen Ronan.

She is also calling for the establishment of a dedicated EU Funding Officer role to be based here to turn the tide on poor regional investment in the west.

“Galway has faced the raw end of the stick in terms of infrastructure,” she said.

“We’re so far behind where we should be because of this deficit in investment. One of the key roles that I see for the Chamber in the next number of years is lobbying and advocating for what we have been missing out on.

“Galway needs somebody dedicated to looking at EU funding opportunities to get down to the nitty gritty of what funding is available in Europe and leverage that to our advantage.”

Galway ranks among the bottom 20 regions in Europe for transport infrastructure development.

As CEO of Galway Chamber, Karen highlights this regional imbalance as one of the area’s most significant challenges.

“It is well recognised that the west and northwest are the most under resourced and underdeveloped regions in Europe,” she said.

“We can no longer sit by and see investment go to Dublin or any other part of the country, to the neglect of Galway.”

Strengthening strategic relationships with the EU so that Galway is well positioned to benefit from Ireland’s upcoming Presidency of the European Union is very much top of her agenda.

One practical measure she suggests is the hosting of top-level EU meetings here in the city.

“Let’s use the political sway that we have in Europe to bring some meetings to us,” she said.

“The world is your oyster in terms of choice for venues. The Dexcom stadium, for example, is dynamic and has a sporting legacy at its core. And there are so many hotels that would be suitable.

“We want to make sure that Galway is front and centre of every conversation that’s happening with regards to development funding. The biggest challenge is to have infrastructure delivered in the next five to ten years. We need to keep the spotlight on Galway. When you’ve been on the back foot for so long, the only way is up.”

Her call echoes one made previously by the Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Cllr David Collins, who insisted that the county has sufficient accommodation to host regular meetings of the administration.

He plans to meet with Taoiseach Micheal Martin to ensure that the city and county gets its fair slice of the European Union meetings next year when Ireland hosts the presidency.

Ms Ronan also insisted that the Galway City Ring Road, at an estimated cost of up to €1 billion, was among the investment projects that had to progress.

The Galway Chamber CEO also highlighted the need for a feasibility study on Light Rail, the advancement of the BusConnects scheme, and a focus on sustainability and carbon net zero.

“Realistically, we need to sign off on the Ring Road. We need the budget put aside. We need increased BusConnects and more active travel. We need to have the vision that we may have light rail, like the Luas, in Galway,” Karen Ronan said.

“If we’re not visionary, if we’re not thinking of the Galway of 50 years down the line, then you know we’ll have done a massive disservice to future generations.”

