Challenge brought against decision to extend permission for expansion of Rossaveal harbour
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An Environmental Protection group has brought a High Court challenge over Galway County Council’s decision to extend planning permission for a proposed expansion of Rossaveal Harbour
Cork-based Wild Ireland Defence CLG is against the decision to extend permission of a development consisting of a deep water quay that if built would provide 200 metres of outside berthing frontage at Rossaveal.
It would also include low concrete sea walls, access road, lighting, drainage, and protective structures being constructed at the harbour.
It’s claimed that the permission was extended on July 10th following an application to the county council by the Minister for the Marine
Wild Ireland Defence claims that the decision to extend the permission is flawed on several grounds.
It claims the council erred in its decision by failing to properly assess the proposed development under various EU directives regarding the protection of the environment
These include directives on Habitats, Water Frameworks and the Environmental Impact Assessment.
The matter will return before the High Court in December.
