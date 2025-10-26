  • Services

Chairperson of Women for Election hopes election of Catherine Connolly will inspire more women to enter politics

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The news of Catherine Connolly’s election as President Elect has been welcomed by the Chair of Women for Election.

President-elect Conolly will become only the third woman to be elected President, having received the highest number and percentage of votes for the winning candidate in a Presidential election.

Women for Election Chairperson, Aldagh McDonogh said it was an inspiring moment as Ireland elects its third woman President.

She added that they are delighted to welcome Catherine Connolly as Ireland’s next president, following in the footsteps of the groundbreaking election of first Mary Robinson and then Mary McAleese.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News Last night, Chairperson McDonogh said they hope that this election serves as an inspiration for more women to enter politics.

The election of Catherine Connolly was also welcomed by Uachtarán na hÉireann Michael D Higgins and Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan.

In a statement released last night, Uachtarán na hÉireann Higgins said that he congratulated the President-elect on her election on what is a momentous day for her and her family.

He added that the President-elect will have the full support of this office as she prepares for her Inauguration next month.

Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan said that yesterday was a significant day for the people of Galway as Catherine Connolly was elected as Uachtarán na hÉireann.

Bishop Duignan also acknowledged the very deep and long-established connection of President Michael D Higgins, and his wife Sabina, with Galway and wished them every grace and blessing for the future ahead.

