Chairperson of Galway 2020 resigns from role

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Chairperson of the Board of Galway 2020 has decided to resign from the role.
Aideen McGinley says she feels that as Galway 2020 moves to a new delivery phase, a new chairperson with different skills would be best placed to move it forward.
She will remain in her role as Chair until a new appointment is made and will then support the project as a strategic advisor to the board.
Galway 2020 has also announced three new appointments.
