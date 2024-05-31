Ceremony officially christens new bridge across Salmon Weir ‘Droichead an Dochas’

The new bridge across the Salmon Weir in the city has been officially christened this afternoon as ‘Droichead an Dochas’.

The name translates to Bridge of Hope and was selected from over sixty submissions during a public consultation.





Mayor of Galway Councillor Eddie Hoare unveiled a special plaque at a ceremony on the bridge earlier this afternoon.

He explains the thinking behind the chosen name.

