  • Services

Services

Ceremony officially christens new bridge across Salmon Weir ‘Droichead an Dochas’

Published:

Ceremony officially christens new bridge across Salmon Weir ‘Droichead an Dochas’
Share story:

The new bridge across the Salmon Weir in the city has been officially christened this afternoon as ‘Droichead an Dochas’.

The name translates to Bridge of Hope and was selected from over sixty submissions during a public consultation.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Mayor of Galway Councillor Eddie Hoare unveiled a special plaque at a ceremony on the bridge earlier this afternoon.

He explains the thinking behind the chosen name.

The post Ceremony officially christens new bridge across Salmon Weir ‘Droichead an Dochas’ appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
246 additional beds announced for Galway’s public hospitals

246 extra beds have been announced for Galway’s public hospitals over the next 7 years The ...

no_space
Kids take part in special farm safety workshop at Menlough National School

A special workshop took place at Menlough National School this afternoon, to educate children on ...

no_space
City social housing scheme wins national award for construction excellence

A social housing scheme in the city has won a national award for construction excellence. An Clia...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala approves 70 new homes at Oranhill in Oranmore

An Bord Pleanala has approved the construction of 70 new homes in Oranmore. This time last year, ...

no_space
Claims badly-needed upgrade works on N59 from Clifden to Leenane “completely forgotten about”

Badly needed upgrades on the N59 between Clifden and Leenane seem to be “completely forgott...

no_space
Approval for 39 vacant and derelict homes to be returned to market across Galway

39 derelict or vacant properties across Galway are to be returned to the market through €6m alloc...

no_space
Dáil hears some Galway social homes in harrowing condition due to lack of maintenance staff

Some social housing tenants across Galway are living in harrowing conditions due to a lack of mai...

no_space
60 week wait time for some podiatry services at Merlin Park Hospital

The wait at the Podiatry Clinic in Merlin Park Hospital can be up to 60 weeks. This is due to the...

no_space
Magic and flying feathers in store as Circa return with Duck Pond

Australian company Circa will return to Galway this summer when Duck Pond, their unique take on S...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up