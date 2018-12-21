CEO says staffing arrangement in place to respond to any emergencies over the Christmas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County council emergency services crew will be on call over the festive break for any weather events of public incidents.

That’s according to Acting Chief Executive of the county council, Kevin Kelly.

Many council staff will take their Christmas holidays today, returning to normal operating hours in the first week in January.

CEO Kevin Kelly told Galway Talks that despite the Christmas break, staff will be on call for emergencies.

Also, the Chief Executive says one of the council’s goals for 2019 is to increase powers to Municipal District Councils.

For more on this tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…