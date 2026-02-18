Centre’s development is huge boost to community of Indreabhán

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
The Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary has announced that the tender process has commenced for the next phase of the multi-million-euro development of an Education and Youth Centre in Indreabhán.
The project is one of three major capital projects being delivered by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht with funding secured by Minister Calleary under the revised National Development Plan in July 2025.
The project will consist of building a modern, high-quality centre comprising of a multi-purpose hall which can be utilised for both sports and entertainment events, classrooms, a kitchen, offices and parking on an Údarás na Gaeltachta site where Coláiste Lurgan is currently located.
In 2023, the Department of the Gaeltacht approved funding for Údarás na Gaeltachta to undertake the design process and obtain planning permission for this Centre it is now ready to move to the next stage.
The centre will be owned and managed by Údarás na Gaeltachta, and will be an educational, youth, sports and community facility outside the summer period – when it will be used by Coláiste Lurgan to run a summer college.
Minister Calleary said he was delighted to announce what he called ‘the next step in this major infrastructure project that will see tenders being sought to undertake this major work’.
“This is a major step forward which will greatly benefit the area and the surrounding community,” he said.
“It will provide much-needed space for a range of community groups and activities in this Gaeltacht area and will further strengthen the language planning process by providing spaces where events and activities are promoted for Gaeltacht youth and Irish language learners from across the country.
“This project is one of the Department’s flagship capital projects, together with the new pier at Inis Oírr and the Irish Language and Cultural Centre on Harcourt Street in Dublin, and it is a priority for me that they progress without delay,” he added.
Údarás na Gaeltachta CEO Tomás Ó Síocháin said that the centre would provide excellent facilities for young people in the Gaeltacht.
“Young people play a central role in the future of the Irish language and this investment demonstrates our commitment to their learning, development and social needs,” he said.
“The facility will also be a centre for learning and development at a regional and national level and will greatly enhance Údarás na Gaeltachta’s ability to meet the demands that will arise in the wake of the Irish Language Public Services Action Plan just published by Minister Calleary’s Department,” he added.
Pictured: Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway’s only Cabinet Minister visits Argentina and Chile for St Patrick’s Day
Galway’s only senior cabinet minister will visit one of the Mercosur countries to promote trade t...
Government rows back on angling regulations
The Government has signalled a partial U-turn on controversial plans to introduce a policy of Cat...
Guidelines needed on modular properties
By Avril Horan CALLS have been made for urgent national guidelines and more flexible planning ...
Hitting all the right notes for t Seachtain na Gaeilge festival
A talented Conamara singer and native Irish speaker has been unveiled as an ambassador for this y...
Working to make play better
Galway County Council has established a new committee to coordinate the delivery of sustainable o...
Bench warrant for farmer on animal cruelty charges
A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of a County Galway farmer who faces a plethora of alleg...
Taoiseach opens two new significant developments in Ballinasloe
Ballinasloe’s social housing stock received a major boost at the weekend as Taoiseach Micheál Mar...
Bill could hike local rents by up to €4,000 a year
A local TD has claimed that the state’s new rental rules could see local tenants facing an annual...
Driver hit 206km/h before dumping his car in farmyard
An apprentice electrician caught travelling at lightning speed on the motorway near Ballinasloe a...