Celebrating foundations of Galway’s hurling glory

It was an evening 60 years in the making—filled with warm anticipation, shared memories, and familiar faces.

Some guests exchanged tentative glances before recognising long-lost friends, while others were instantly greeted with joy and laughter.

These were the Scholars—a group who had spent a formative month together at Coláiste Chonnacht in Spiddal six decades ago.

This long-awaited reunion was championed by Fr. Martin Downey, who was deeply committed to seeing it happen.

He had been greatly looking forward to reconnecting with his former colleagues, but unfortunately, was not well enough to attend on the evening, and his death so soon afterwards cast a long shadow for his many friends.

A portion of the night was dedicated to celebrating the golden jubilee of his ordination, with Séan Ó Neachtain delivering a heartfelt tribute to his friend, outlining Fr. Martin’s many accomplishments over the years.

Frank Fahy presented a beautifully engraved Celtic Cross which would have been given to Fr. Martin upon his discharge from hospital.

The impact of Coiste Iomána, once an ambitious initiative, is now part of the fabric of Galway hurling. Its legacy is often taken for granted—but that legacy had a beginning, and it was visionary.

In the 20 years following its foundation, Galway hurling rose to elite status, much of it due to the pioneering work of PJ Callanan.

So it was a powerful and moving moment when PJ entered the room and received a spontaneous standing ovation.

Recognised as the architect of Coiste Iomána, it was in 1965 that his vision took shape: a scholarship offering young players the chance to develop both their Irish language skills and their hurling prowess at Coláiste Chonnacht. It was a simple but transformative idea.

Thirty of those original Scholars gathered in Loughrea to mark the occasion. Sadly, seven have passed on, but many were lovingly represented by family members.

Among those present or represented were Tipperary hurling legend Donie Nealon, a key coach in Spiddal, who travelled from Nenagh, and late, great Jimmy Duggan, represented by his children Seamus and Collette.

Also honoured were Donal Killeen, represented by his son Liam; Padraig Ó Neachtain (An Spidéal), represented by his daughter Máire Ní Neachtain; Patsy Curley, represented by his sister Annie Smith; Jim Lynch, represented by his sister Maeve Lynch; Mark Griffin, whose family travelled from Moycullen, and Liam Moran, whose family also attended.

Their presence, alongside representatives from both Coiste Iomána and Coláiste Chonnacht, completed the symbolic circle.

Among the special guests were Tom and Áine O’Doherty (Ardrahan), John Fahy (St. Thomas’s), and Frank and Mary Burke (Loughrea).

The Hurling Board was represented by Claude Geoghegan, and apologies were received from David and Evelyn McCann, who were unable to attend. Gerry Glynn and Martin Noonan, speaking on behalf of the Scholars, brought the house to laughter and reflection with vivid stories of life in Spiddal.

They recalled the simplicity of their day-to-day routine, the food that fuelled their training, and the sneaky visits to Standún’s shop—biscuits and sweets hidden carefully from the landlady.

But beyond the mischief, they spoke of the values that were instilled in them: respect, responsibility, and sportsmanship.

Later in the evening, Frank Burke delivered a powerful tribute to PJ Callanan, celebrating his immense contribution to hurling, education, and GAA administration.

He spoke of PJ’s tireless dedication in an era before mobile phones or email—how he organised meetings, managed fixtures, and worked long hours, all on his own.

Upon his retirement as secretary in the early 1970s, it took a full-time office staff to do the work he had carried alone. Frank was particularly delighted to see PJ in such good health following a recent health scare.

In recognition of his legacy, Séan Ó Neachtain presented PJ with a specially bound centenary edition of Coláiste Chonnacht’s history, while Bernie O’Connor gifted him a beautifully engraved crystal vase.

PJ then rose to thank the organising committee and all those who came to celebrate the evening with him. His gratitude was genuine and warmly received.

Donie Nealon also shared fond memories of the Coláiste Chonnacht training programme and expressed his joy at being able to honour his friend PJ.

He presented a photographic print to each of the scholarship members—a personal and lasting memento of their shared experience.

Claude Geoghegan, on behalf of the Galway Hurling Board, thanked the committee for the invitation and praised PJ’s decades of service to the GAA.

Tony Kilkenny, chairman of Báireoirí na Gaillimhe, echoed the sentiment, describing PJ as a lifelong servant to the game. He also noted his own gratitude, as a former beneficiary of Coiste Iomána, for the initiative’s transformative impact on Galway hurling.

The evening was rounded off by Master of Ceremonies Tom Greene, who warmly thanked everyone for their attendance and support.

He expressed appreciation to the staff of the Loughrea Hotel for their outstanding service and cooperation in laying out the room so beautifully and providing a delicious meal.

It was a night of stories, memories, and lasting gratitude—a celebration of not just a group of former students, but of a vision that shaped lives and transformed Galway hurling.

Pictured: Bernie O’Connor presents PJ Callanan with an engraved vase to commemorate his work and achievements with Coiste Iomána. PJ is flanked on his right by son Peter and on his left by lifelong friend Donie Nealon. Photo: Tom Greene.