Celebrating a century of Galway’s libraries

It was a fitting end to a year of celebrations to mark the centenary of Galway’s Public Library Service – with a host of renowned singer/songwriters, poets and cultural leaders engaging with the public who continue to use and treasure these emporia of books.

Reflecting, Sketching and Scribbling and Lyrics & Lore in the Library: Celebrating a Century were the two banner headings used for Galway Public Libraries’ 2024 Galway’s Great Read programme of events.

The theme of the programme this year had unquestionably got to be the library service itself, as it celebrates 100 years since it was established in 1924.

Throughout the past few months, the library has been remembering and reflecting on its history, and so the commemorations and celebrations continued throughout November with the Great Read events.

The purpose of Galway Public Libraries’ Galway’s Great Read initiative is to promote our literary heritage, history, and our unique culture – and to foster an appreciation for its diversity and richness.

Each year Galway’s Great Read commemorates a literary figure or historical event through readings, poetry, exhibitions, talks and reminiscences of life in Galway and Ireland during a specific period.

A series of Reflecting, Sketching and Scribbling poetry workshops were held in Oranmore, Gort and Portumna libraries, facilitated by poets Emily Cullen and Noelle Lynskey. Each group worked collectively and collaboratively on composing a poem to mark 100 years of Galway Public Libraries.

The three new works, each so different, inspiring, and meaningful are Every Library My Own Library, from the Gort Poetry Group; My Library is a Church: Let Us Read, from the Oranmore group, and from the group in Portumna library A Merge of the Avenues.

“As a book lover and lifelong library supporter, I was thrilled and challenged by the invitation to facilitate the Portumna Library workshop,” said poet and facilitator Noelle Lynskey.

“The group I worked with were equally enthusiastic and the final poem evolved over the three weeks with each participant’s voice being heard.

“The title of our piece, A Merge of the Avenues, came from a task assigned to the group that led to page 100 in Colum McCann’s novel Transatlantic,” she explained.

Visual artist Maeve Clancy joined the groups for one of their workshop sessions. She listened and observed, and taking inspiration from their emerging poems created an artwork reflecting her interpretation of the process, the groups, and the final poems.

“This project was a joy to work on from start to finish. It was a real pleasure to sit in with the poets during their workshop, drawing as I listened to them talking, listening, and reflecting on what the libraries meant to them,” she said.

“It was a considered reflection among people connecting through a love of reading. Once the poets had completed their work, I then got to spend my own period reflecting, thinking, and sketching to make the artworks inspired by their words.

“These artworks were revealed to the poets at a launch event held in each of the three libraries, a beautiful way to mark the end of a project which celebrates libraries, literature, visual art, and community.”

This aspect of the project, funded by Creative Ireland, highlights the rich immersive experience and the emotional responses which can be evoked in both participants and the audience when poetry and art are combined.

The second strand of Galway’s Great Read 2024, Lyrics & Lore in the Library: Celebrating a Century, involved the commissioning of renowned singers/songwriters Padraig Stevens and Ultan Conlon to write a song celebrating the library’s 100th birthday and a century of public service.

A joyful and catchy tune, I Love Going to the Library, emerged from the musicians meeting and chatting with some long serving and retired library staff, as they listened to their stories and reminisces of library life down through the years.

“It has been a joy and true privilege to collaborate with Galway Libraries and their dedicated librarians in celebrating 100 years of history, culture, and heritage through song,” said Ultan.

“These libraries are more than just repositories of books—they are the heart of our community, steeped in stories that deserve to be recognised, recounted & honoured.

“Here’s to Galway Libraries, their remarkable legacy, and the next 100 years of inspiration and growth!” he said.

Galway’s Great Read events launching the poems and art works, held in Oranmore, Gort, Portumna and Dunmore libraries, also included speakers Laureate na nÓg Trish Forde, retired County Librarian Pat McMahon, poets Emily Cullen and Noelle Lynskey, and artist Maeve Clancy.

They all spoke eloquently and movingly about their love of public libraries, the importance of reading, and the significance of art and the written word.

Ultan gave a beautiful rendition of the new centenary song at each event, accompanied with a showing of Conversations in the Library, a short video documenting the musicians and librarian’s afternoon of chat and laughter, which inspired I Love Going to the Library.

Poet and facilitator Emily Cullen worked with the poetry groups in Oranmore and Gort.

“Libraries have been portals of joy and discovery for me for many years and I’ve always wanted to honour that connection,” she said.

“To have the opportunity to work on the creation of a collaborative poem with two groups of like-minded library enthusiasts, exploring our relationship to Galway Public Libraries during its centenary year, was both a privilege and an exhilarating experience.

“I enjoyed this unique aesthetic journey with each of the poets at Gort and Oranmore Libraries, who were so dedicated to their craft, and am proud of the two beautiful poems we created together, which we urge you to read when you visit the library,” she added.

County Librarian Elizabeth Keane paid tribute to the joint co-ordinators of Galway’s Great Read, Sharleen McAndrew and Jo Vahey.

“They are to be congratulated and commended for organising yet again another wonderful series of events, and especially in this special year for our library and archive service,” she said.

“The overall programme included wonderful and joyful workshops, gatherings, and experiences for all involved, and we now have some amazing new poems and artistic works marking our centenary year and celebrating the wonderful public library service here in Galway,” she added.

The event organisers would like to thank everyone involved in the project, which was a delight to organise and curate, most especially they want to thank the members of the three poetry groups for so enthusiastically and creatively honouring the library service in their creative work.

Each of the poems, together with its artistic interpretation, will reside in its respective library.

Pictured at the Gort library to mark the centenary of the Galway Library Service were (back – from left) Branch Librarian Margaret Bourke; Retired County Librarian Pat McMahon; Blue; artist Maeve Clancy; Leo Smyth; poet Emily Cullen; singer/songwriter Ultan Conlon; Kes Clarke; Bernie Lally, with (front) retired Branch Librarians Joan Greaney and Bernie Kelly; Executive Librarian Sharleen McAndrew; Sarah Fahy, retired Librarian Marie Jennings, and Senior Executive Librarian Jo Vahey.