East Galway native award-winning composer and conductor Eímear Noone is to officially open the Galway International Arts Festival this day week at the Galmont Hotel.

A native of Kilconnell, Eímear was the first woman to conduct the orchestra at the Academy Awards,





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

But she’s best known for her work as a composer for video games including World of Warcraft and The Legend of Zelda.

Eímear has arranged the music for, and will conduct, the 28-piece orchestra in the Big Top on Wednesday week (jul 17) during which the music of Stewart Copeland and The Police will be celebrated

Playing alongside the orchestra, Mr. Copeland will be joined by his band and guest vocalists.

The post Celebrated Galway East native composer and conductor Eímear Noone to officially open Galway Arts Festival appeared first on Galway Bay FM.