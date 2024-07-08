Celebrated Galway East native composer and conductor Eímear Noone to officially open Galway Arts Festival
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
East Galway native award-winning composer and conductor Eímear Noone is to officially open the Galway International Arts Festival this day week at the Galmont Hotel.
A native of Kilconnell, Eímear was the first woman to conduct the orchestra at the Academy Awards,
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
But she’s best known for her work as a composer for video games including World of Warcraft and The Legend of Zelda.
Eímear has arranged the music for, and will conduct, the 28-piece orchestra in the Big Top on Wednesday week (jul 17) during which the music of Stewart Copeland and The Police will be celebrated
Playing alongside the orchestra, Mr. Copeland will be joined by his band and guest vocalists.
The post Celebrated Galway East native composer and conductor Eímear Noone to officially open Galway Arts Festival appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Junior Minister Rabbitte pushes for company behind Portumna power generator to reschedule public consultation
Junior Minister and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte is pushing for the company behind the proposed P...
5,647 families in Galway to receive Back to School Allowance this week
5,647 families across Galway are to receive the Back to School Allowance today which will benefit...
Galway property prices rise by €15,000
Property prices in Galway have risen by €15,000 between April and June, according to the latest M...
New LEADER programme launches in East Galway
Galway’s LEADER programme has launched in East Galway with a funding allocation of 4.1 mill...
Galway artist participates in RCSI exhibition focusing on challenging disability in the arts
A Galway artist has participated in a national exhibition focusing on challenging disability in t...
Permission refused for plans to demolish derelict pub in Caltra and replace with housing
County planners have refused permission for plans to knock a derelict pub and shop in Caltra and ...
Family Resource Centres call on Government to put community at heart of Budget
Galway members were among the representatives of the nationwide network of family resources centr...
Tech sees Loughrea go transatlantic
Loughrea Municipal District made history recently, with its first ever hybrid meeting with an onl...
New framework is a national first within local development sector
A newly established monitoring framework will help the Galway City Partnership to ensure that its...