CCTV examined following city centre assault

Galway Bay fm newsroom – CCTV is being examined in the city centre after a man was assaulted by a group of unknown males in the River Walk area.

The man, who was accompanied by a female, was assaulted by up to five males, and received a fractured wrist and eye injury.

The incident took place last Wednesday October 24th, between 8.30pm and 9pm.

The culprits fled the scene on foot.

Gardai are appealing for information.