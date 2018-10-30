Galway Bay fm newsroom – CCTV is being examined in the city centre after a man was assaulted by a group of unknown males in the River Walk area.
The man, who was accompanied by a female, was assaulted by up to five males, and received a fractured wrist and eye injury.
The incident took place last Wednesday October 24th, between 8.30pm and 9pm.
The culprits fled the scene on foot.
Gardai are appealing for information.
CCTV examined following city centre assault
