CCI Global expands European operations in Mervue

CCI Global has confirmed the expansion of its European operations at the city’s Platform 94 at Mervue Business Park

Just six months after opening the base the company has moved from a 3-desk startup space into a 30-person office unit.

The company provides customer management services and the new office space will provide the capacity needed to support its growth plans in the region.

CCI Global operates across key African markets including Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Egypt and South Africa, with Botswana launching soon.