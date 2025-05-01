Catherine Corless welcomes latest date for Tuam Mother and Baby Home excavation but remains horrified at the delay

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local historian Catherine Corless says she’s ‘horrified’ at the 11 year wait for answers about the burials at the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home

In 2014 Catherine Corless discovered death certificates of nearly 800 children who died while in the home, but had no burial plot.

Two years later, evidence of human remains were uncovered, with a formal excavation due to start last year.

The Office of the Director of Authorised Intervention Tuam says substantial and meaningful planning has gone into this unique and incredibly complex excavation.

Earlier this week office leader Daniel McSweeney said the work would go ahead in mid-June pending the appointment of the excavation contractor.

However the independent contractor is yet to be appointed.

While Catherine is welcoming this latest date she says the long wait shows a lack of political will