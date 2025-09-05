  • Services

Catherine Connolly to address city memorial for residents of Galway Magdalene Laundry

Catherine Connolly to address city memorial for residents of Galway Magdalene Laundry
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD and presidential candidate Catherine Connolly will address this weekend’s memorial in Bohermore for residents of the Galway Magdalene Laundry.

The ‘Flowers for the Women of the Galway Magdalene Laundry’ public event takes place this Sunday, assembling at Bohermore Cemetery gates at 2pm.

The group will read aloud the names of those known to be buried in Bohermore and in the former Mercy Convent/Magdalene Laundry grounds.

They will also remember and pay respect to all the women and children of the laundry who lie in unmarked graves in unknown places.

