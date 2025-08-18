  • Services

Catherine Connolly surprised at fellow Galway TDs Sean Canney and Noel Grealish declaring support for Heather Humphreys

Published:

  Author:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Catherine Connolly has expressed surprise that her fellow Galway TDs Sean Canney and Noel Grealish have declared their support for Fine Gael’s Heather Humpreys if she decides to contest the presidential election.

Former TD and Minister Humphreys has narrowly overtaken Galway West’s Catherine Connolly as the public’s preferred presidential candidate, according to a new poll.

It comes as Ms. Humphreys says she is “seriously considering” joining the race, after Mairead McGuinness withdrew for medical reasons last week.

Speaking to Sally Anne Barrett Deputy Connolly says she has always respected Heather Humphreys in politics but is surprised that Deputies Grealish and Canney wouldn’t pull on the Galway jersey

Fionnán Sheehan from the Irish Independent, says this outside of the party support will shore up Fine Gael assertions that Heather Humphreys can garner wide support.

Fine Gael’s executive council will meet later today to consider their candidate options, with MEP Sean Kelly also under consideration.

Fionnán Sheehan says Ms. Humphreys should be prepared for scrutiny should she enter the race:

Meanwhile, Dr Tony Holohan has ruled himself out of the presidential race.

The Former Chief Medical Officer was considering running – but told today’s Irish Times he doesn’t want to subject his family to abuse.

