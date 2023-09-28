Catherine Connolly slams ‘deliberately confusing’ reports into spinal surgeries at Temple Street
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is slamming reports into the spinal surgery controversy at Temple Street Hospital.
Speaking in the Dáil, she said she’s fully read two internal reports and one external report carried out by Boston Children’s Hospital.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
She identified serious issues with all three reports, including an alleged lack of thorough analysis and timelines.
And Deputy Connolly said all three reports do have one thing in common.
More like this:
Galway RNLI volunteer crew presented with long service awards
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven members of the Galway RNLI crew have been presented with lon...
Claims people of Oranmore being “treated with contempt” over stalled Primary Care Centre
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The people of Oranmore are being “treated with contempt̶...
University of Galway launches fourth annual national survey on remote working
Galway Bay fm newsroom- The fourth annual national survey for employees to share experiences arou...
Clifden RNLI carry out their longest tow in stormy sea rescue
Galway Bay fm newsroom- Clifden RNLI carried out their longest every tow in an overnight sea resc...
Anger over ‘avoidable’ delays to repair of major water burst in Moylough
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s anger and frustration over apparently avoidable dela...
Upgrade works on Quay Street in the city to begin next week
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Upgrade works on Quay Street in the city are due to begin next wee...
Saolta CEO says COVID report is reminder that vaccines make a difference
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Saolta Chief says a report into the COVID-19 Vaccination progr...
Galway tech hub launches new international Scale-Up programme
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway based tech hub Platform 94 has launched its International ...
Students brave Storm Agnes to camp out in Eyre Square to highlight housing crisis
Galway Bay fm newsroom- A group of 12 University of Galway students braved the elements and camp...