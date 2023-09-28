  • Services

Catherine Connolly slams 'deliberately confusing' reports into spinal surgeries at Temple Street

Published:

Catherine Connolly slams ‘deliberately confusing’ reports into spinal surgeries at Temple Street
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/2ffvay/dep_connollya8fj4.mp3
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is slamming reports into the spinal surgery controversy at Temple Street Hospital.

Speaking in the Dáil, she said she’s fully read two internal reports and one external report carried out by Boston Children’s Hospital.


She identified serious issues with all three reports, including an alleged lack of thorough analysis and timelines.

And Deputy Connolly said all three reports do have one thing in common.

