Catherine Connolly slams absence of Housing Minister at Dáil debates on housing crisis

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has sharply criticised the Housing Minister, for his failure to attend many Dáil debates on the housing crisis.

She was speaking last night on a bill being brought forward by Sinn Fein, to impose an eviction ban for several months.





Deputy Connolly said the crisis is only getting worse – and it is a direct result of Government policy.

She argued the least the Housing Minister could do is attend these important discussions.

