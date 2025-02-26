Catherine Connolly raises questions over dramatic increase in dual-use exports to Israel

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly is raising questions about a sharp increase in the export of dual-use goods to Israeli.

Dual-use goods are goods, software or technology that can have both military and civilian uses.

The Dáil heard that in 2022 dual-use exports to Israel were almost €11m – but in the months after war in Gaza broke out, this rose to €32m.

Independent Deputy Connolly said she’s not convinced by the Government position that “robust” risk assessments are in place.